Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BATS:FJUL opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

