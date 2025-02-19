Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $704.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Commercial

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.