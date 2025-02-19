Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.47%.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOOD opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $704.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
