Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$311.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.57. 158,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.