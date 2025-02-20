Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$311.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.57. 158,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education
In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
