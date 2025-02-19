iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 68766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

