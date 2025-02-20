Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 5.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.