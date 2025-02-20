DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 21.42%.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 9.5 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.