WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $577.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

