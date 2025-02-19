GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 4,102,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,342,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.