Head to Head Review: N-able (NYSE:NABL) versus Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and Gaxos.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $421.88 million 4.37 $23.41 million $0.20 49.68 Gaxos.ai $260,000.00 43.38 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.4% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for N-able and Gaxos.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 8.08% 6.31% 3.90% Gaxos.ai N/A -66.69% -61.88%

Risk & Volatility

N-able has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

N-able beats Gaxos.ai on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

