Steven Madden (SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOO
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.