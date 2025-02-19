Steven Madden (SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

