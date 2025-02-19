Insider Selling: Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Senior Officer Sells C$31,500.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Marion Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Marion Mcgrath sold 4,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$7,320.00.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AII opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

