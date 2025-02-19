Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 25,584 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.69. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.49 and a beta of 1.32.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
