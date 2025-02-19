iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

