Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 20.65%. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

