Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,005 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

