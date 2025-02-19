Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 1,047 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.