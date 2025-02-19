Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.0 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.