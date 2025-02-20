Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.34), with a volume of 533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.37).
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.74.
Albion Enterprise VCT last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.69 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a net margin of 1,726.26% and a return on equity of 85.97%.
Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend
About Albion Enterprise VCT
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.
