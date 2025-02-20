Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
