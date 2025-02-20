Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 66.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
