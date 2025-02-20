Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). 8,976,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.24) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWR

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,594.89). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($63,139.89). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.