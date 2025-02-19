Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.