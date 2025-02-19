Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.