Prossimo Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

