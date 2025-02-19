Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.