Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $99.12 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $99,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $425.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.20 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.