Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

