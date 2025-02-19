Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading Down 42.7% – Should You Sell?

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,410,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average daily volume of 372,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

