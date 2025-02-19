Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.66. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

