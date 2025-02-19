Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.62 per share, with a total value of $617,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

About Atlanta Braves

BATRK stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

