Parker Financial LLC Buys 28,239 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,865,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 450,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,336,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 401,882 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,451,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

