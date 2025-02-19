JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

