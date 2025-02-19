PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.71% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

