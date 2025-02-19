Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Avista worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $10,076,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $5,838,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth about $4,963,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth about $4,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Avista by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

