Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

WIW opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

