Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

TM stock opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

