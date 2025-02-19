Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 73,990 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $69,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.