Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 201,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $151,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

