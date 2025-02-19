Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.