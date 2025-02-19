IGO (IPGDF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect IGO to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter.
IGO Stock Performance
Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. IGO has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
IGO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.