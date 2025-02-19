IGO (IPGDF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect IGO to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. IGO has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.