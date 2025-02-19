Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 17,880 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $666.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

