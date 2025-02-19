Utz Brands (UTZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

