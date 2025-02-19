Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.40. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Randstad Trading Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

