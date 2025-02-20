Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 19th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to financial assets representing ownership in companies that generate electricity or produce fuel using renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal energy. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to support environmentally sustainable practices while potentially benefiting from the growth of the clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 688,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $365.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,146. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

