Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Employers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 87,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,105. Employers has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

