Transportation Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Jet.AI, Uber Technologies, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to companies involved in the transportation and movement of goods, people, or services. These companies may include airlines, railroads, shipping companies, trucking companies, or any other businesses that facilitate transportation services. Investors often track transportation stocks as a barometer of the overall health of the economy, as the movement of goods and people is essential for economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Jet.AI stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 128,916,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,652. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 10,387,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,353,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $483.55. 1,259,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.50.

