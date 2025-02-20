Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.520-4.680 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.510-1.550 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.80. 2,299,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

