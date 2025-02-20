Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 1,583,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

