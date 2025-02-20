Top Utility Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, electricity, and natural gas to consumers. These stocks are known for their stable dividends and relatively low volatility, making them attractive to investors seeking defensive investments with steady income. Utilities are often regulated by government agencies to ensure fair pricing and service quality for consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.01. 49,415,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,832,508. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,830. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

See Also