Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 4731782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. Argus downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 0.3 %
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
